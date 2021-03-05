Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.20 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

