Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $868,725.83

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $868,725.83 and approximately $36.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

