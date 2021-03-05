TRON (TRX) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

