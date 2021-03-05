Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

