Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Tronox worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

