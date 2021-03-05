TROY Hits Market Capitalization of $74.90 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. TROY has a total market cap of $74.90 million and $7.75 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00463356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00069399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00082447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463336 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

