True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to $6.75 at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TUERF stock remained flat at $$5.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

