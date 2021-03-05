True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to $6.75 at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TUERF stock remained flat at $$5.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
