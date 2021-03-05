True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.60. 328,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,714. The company has a market cap of C$567.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$7.46.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

