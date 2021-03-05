True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$6.60. 328,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,714. The stock has a market cap of C$567.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$7.46.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

