TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.