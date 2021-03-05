TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
