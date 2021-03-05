TrueChain (TRUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.92 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.39 million and $30.92 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.