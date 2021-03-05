TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 90.5% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $226,436.00 and $9,648.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 90.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

