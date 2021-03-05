Truist Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $20.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $20.17. 2,215,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,883. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 159,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

