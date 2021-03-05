Truist Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $35.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target lifted by Truist from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 81,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,501. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.