Truist Boosts Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $48.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price upped by Truist from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,753. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $27,530,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.