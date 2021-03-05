Truist Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Truist from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.88. 221,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,910. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

