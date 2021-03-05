Truist Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $37.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 4,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,033. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.