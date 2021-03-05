Truist Raises Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target to $28.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 813,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,868. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,572,000. Finally, GEM Realty Capital grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.