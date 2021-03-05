Truist Securiti Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

DIN stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $88.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

