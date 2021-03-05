Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $2,608,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

