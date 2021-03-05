Trust Wallet Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.14 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $127.99 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

