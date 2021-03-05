Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.