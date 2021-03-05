TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 146,909 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £359.73 million and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

