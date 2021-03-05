TTEC Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TTEC in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

TTEC stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TTEC by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

