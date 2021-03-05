Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.11

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.11 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.58 ($0.63), with a volume of 6239567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.28 ($0.60).

TLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.01.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

