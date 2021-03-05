Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $3,734,172.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TPTX traded up $8.86 on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
