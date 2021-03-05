Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $3,734,172.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $8.86 on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.