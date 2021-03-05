Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,628,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $103.09 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

