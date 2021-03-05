Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $111.95. Approximately 394,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 269,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

