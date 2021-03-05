Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 468,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$21.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.