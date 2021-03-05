Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.75. 446,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

