TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,872,072,722 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

