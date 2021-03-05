TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.