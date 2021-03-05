Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 28th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 4,553,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $63,195.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

