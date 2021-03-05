TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

