Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $72.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

