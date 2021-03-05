U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.00

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.
USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
