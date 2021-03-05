U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.70. 1,201,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,111,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

