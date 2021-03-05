U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.03

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 3807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

