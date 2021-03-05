Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,984 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $163,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,150,000 after buying an additional 3,213,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

UBER stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 959,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.