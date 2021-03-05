Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

