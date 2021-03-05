Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

