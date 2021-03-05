Ubex (UBEX) Tops One Day Volume of $41,332.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $864,853.73 and $41,332.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00541434 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

