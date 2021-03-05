Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $46,988.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,167.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.52 or 0.03116932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00368960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.12 or 0.01019217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.91 or 0.00430992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00368643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00249332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00022432 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

