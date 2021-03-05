UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 430 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 419 ($5.47).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 440.80 ($5.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £89.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.98.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

