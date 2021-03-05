UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

