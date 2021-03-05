UBS Group Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.60

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,695,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,597. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

