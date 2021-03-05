UBS Group Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $43.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.