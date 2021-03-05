UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.