UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0052 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $83,308.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.00461928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00069127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00457337 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,286,683,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,976,212 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

