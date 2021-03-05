UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCBJY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

